books

i'm way behind on quite a number of prompts for the 52 captures challenge, but i'm trying to catch up. haven't been going around much or farther from home but hope to be able to do that during our upcoming long weekend.



for week 29 of the challenge, the challenge is 'books'. these are miniature books which my sister gifted me last Christmas. i placed my feng shui bracelets next to them to show how small they are. the prints are quite okay, i don't really need to wear my reading glasses.



of course i love the Shakespeare one but the other is really interesting. #7 - Paint a mural of your imagined past lives. #80 - Rent a tuxedo. #33 - Be someone's fairy godmother; wand optional. i love this one: #87 - Read James Joyce to a telemarketer.🤣 i just might try that one of these days when i'm in the mood to answer one of those calls from a Chinese newspaper, or my 'long-lost cousin in Geneva, or the lawyer of my late aunt who left me an inheritance in Nigeria. 🤣