Hear the sledges with the bells—
Silver bells!
What a world of merriment their melody foretells!
How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle,
In the icy air of night!
While the stars that oversprinkle
All the heavens, seem to twinkle
With a crystalline delight;
Keeping time, time, time,
In a sort of Runic rhyme,
To the tintinabulation that so musically wells
From the bells, bells, bells, bells,
Bells, bells, bells—
From the jingling and the tinkling of the bells.
- The Bells, Edgar Allan Poe
"The Bells" is an allegorical poem mapping the human experience. Through four distinct types of bells—silver (youth/joy), gold (marriage/harmony), brass (terror/chaos), and iron (death/grief)—Poe illustrates the inevitable, darkening progression of life, ending in madness and the inescapable grasp of mortality.
i declaimed this poem in grade 5. if you know this poem you know that it starts out gleeful but by the end of the poem it gives off a depressing vibe.
i settle for these rather than a set of wind chimes. i got them hanging from the knobs of the french doors of the kitchen. i like hearing their tiny tintinnabulation whenever i open and close the french doors. i really do not have to close the doors but i use the bells' excuse so the doors remain close most of the time. i also have a set hanging from the unit's entrance door so i can hear when someone is trying to enter the unit.