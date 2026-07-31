bells! bells! bells!

Hear the sledges with the bells—

Silver bells!

What a world of merriment their melody foretells!

How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle,

In the icy air of night!

While the stars that oversprinkle

All the heavens, seem to twinkle

With a crystalline delight;

Keeping time, time, time,

In a sort of Runic rhyme,

To the tintinabulation that so musically wells

From the bells, bells, bells, bells,

Bells, bells, bells—

From the jingling and the tinkling of the bells.

- The Bells, Edgar Allan Poe



"The Bells" is an allegorical poem mapping the human experience. Through four distinct types of bells—silver (youth/joy), gold (marriage/harmony), brass (terror/chaos), and iron (death/grief)—Poe illustrates the inevitable, darkening progression of life, ending in madness and the inescapable grasp of mortality.



i declaimed this poem in grade 5. if you know this poem you know that it starts out gleeful but by the end of the poem it gives off a depressing vibe.



i settle for these rather than a set of wind chimes. i got them hanging from the knobs of the french doors of the kitchen. i like hearing their tiny tintinnabulation whenever i open and close the french doors. i really do not have to close the doors but i use the bells' excuse so the doors remain close most of the time. i also have a set hanging from the unit's entrance door so i can hear when someone is trying to enter the unit.