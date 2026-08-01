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occasions by summerfield
Photo 4842

occasions

it's unbelievable -- 146 days from today and it's Christmas and then it's going to be a new year after that. the days just keep falling off the calendar!

we went out for an elegant dinner, an extension of the month-long birthday celebration. the restaurant was quite lovely to have provided us with free desserts, one complete with a greeting and a lit candle. had we known about this, we would not have ordered our usual dessert. so i had mine to-go (a decadent tiramisu).

for week 31 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'occasions'. that worked out quite nicely, didn't it?
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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