occasions

it's unbelievable -- 146 days from today and it's Christmas and then it's going to be a new year after that. the days just keep falling off the calendar!



we went out for an elegant dinner, an extension of the month-long birthday celebration. the restaurant was quite lovely to have provided us with free desserts, one complete with a greeting and a lit candle. had we known about this, we would not have ordered our usual dessert. so i had mine to-go (a decadent tiramisu).



for week 31 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'occasions'. that worked out quite nicely, didn't it?