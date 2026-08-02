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poppies abstracted by summerfield
Photo 4843

poppies abstracted

abstract/ICM is this week's theme over at 52frames. this was my post - a framed cross stitch of a bunch of poppies processed in ribbet to the hilt. the poppies are still recognizable but as i have nothing else, this satisfies the fare.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

🐞summerfield🍁

ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Lou Ann ace
Oh, my eyes, Vikki! It’s a terrific abstract, though!
August 2nd, 2026  
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