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Previous
Photo 4843
poppies abstracted
abstract/ICM is this week's theme over at 52frames. this was my post - a framed cross stitch of a bunch of poppies processed in ribbet to the hilt. the poppies are still recognizable but as i have nothing else, this satisfies the fare.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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🐞summerfield🍁
ace
@summerfield
2026 is my 16th year. everything i know about photography i learned here. out of necessity to finding something useful and positive to do,...
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Photo Details
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Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st August 2026 9:35am
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Lou Ann
ace
Oh, my eyes, Vikki! It’s a terrific abstract, though!
August 2nd, 2026
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