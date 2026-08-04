white caps

during our long weekend trip, we detoured to Sibbald Point Provincial Park, about 80 kilometres north of Toronto. i have a 'potential' photography gig for next week: a family of 3, a father and his 2 teen-aged children, wanted a portrait when they go camping by Lake Simcoe. i wanted to see exactly where the place would be and to scout the best background for their portrait. and to make sure i don't get exposed to wild vegetation with the possibility of encountering deer. fortunately for me, after two and a half hours of casing the place, i didn't find a suitable location, except for the lobby of their hotel, which was 'meh!' so it was arranged that we will do the shooting at the islands here in Toronto sometime before the month ends.



this is the view from the one-way road coming into the park. the wind was rather fierce evidenced by the white caps. the sound of the water hitting the rocks beside us were quite loud, almost like being by the sea in a storm, considering this lake is one of the smaller ones around here. it has a surface area of 722 square kilometres or 279 square miles.