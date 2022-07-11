Previous
the center of an apple by summerfield
my take on the prompt "center" of the world watercolor month. i was cutting my apple (royal gala) and was about to scoop out the core/centre when i remembered the prompt because i've been turning my brain since last night as to how i can draw/paint 'center'.

i'm rather happy that i was able to capture the colour of the apple flesh. the outline took me quite a while to make as i'm sadly inadequate when it comes to drawing but with a little bit more patience and a lot of erasing i sort of got it.

i think i will try to do the past prompts if i can't do the ones ahead.

i have a canson watercolor notebook that is 5.5 x 8.5 inches (20 leaves) and that's where i will be painting this challenge. painted just before breakfast - duration: 20 minutes.
moni kozi
This is a great response to the prompt. I was so concentrated on catching up with the other prompts that I forgot to make one for today :D
July 11th, 2022  
