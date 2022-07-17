Previous
aerodynamic by summerfield
aerodynamic

that's the cue for today's watercolour challenge.

i admit i got the image from an old clipart book (do you remember those days in the early 90's when you had this big giant book of clipart with the accompanying floppy disk? i used it a lot when i had my craft business as well as my nephews and nieces for their school reports.) else i would not have been able to draw a parachutist like this -- it would've looked like a cow dung and you would think 'what's a cow dung doing up in the air with a parachute?' at least this looks like tom cruise in one of his movies.

purely watercolour.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

summerfield

JackieR ace
Love it.
July 17th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Another great drawing /painting. How technology changed, right. Floppy disk lol....I still have a whole bunch in my cabinet.
July 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
So clever, what a wonderful calendar you have!
July 17th, 2022  
