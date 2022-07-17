aerodynamic

that's the cue for today's watercolour challenge.



i admit i got the image from an old clipart book (do you remember those days in the early 90's when you had this big giant book of clipart with the accompanying floppy disk? i used it a lot when i had my craft business as well as my nephews and nieces for their school reports.) else i would not have been able to draw a parachutist like this -- it would've looked like a cow dung and you would think 'what's a cow dung doing up in the air with a parachute?' at least this looks like tom cruise in one of his movies.



purely watercolour.