Previous
Next
the rainbow connection by summerfield
16 / 365

the rainbow connection

the easiest thing came to mind with this 'pride' watercolour prompt. because unless you're @jacqbb pride remains an abstract word. so a hastily painted rainbow it is for this intrepid wannabe painter/artiste.

at the office, the diversity committee encourages us to attach a pronoun to our names. i support the diversity campaign but i have so far resisted attaching a pronoun to my name. if anyone reads or hears my name and could not determine whether it is a feminine or masculine name, i think it's just stupidity. vikki or victoria is definitely feminine -- it might invoke the image of the chubby and stern looking queen victoria, but it is a feminine name. although i thought if i would do it, i'd be "it" 🤣. if your name was taylor, or harper, or cameron, or carson, which over the modern times had been used as names for both girls and boys, i could understand the need for attaching a pronoun. now, i saw an email from one of the people in the office (i forgot the name) but the pronoun attached was 'he/they'. that is indeed very clever, and apt if you have multiple personalities. i wish i had thought it at the outset.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely soft pastel. My name is Susan, Sue, Suzie, Suza or any other variation on this theme. Plain and simple. Oh then I remember there was a boy named Sue!
July 23rd, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great narrative and love your rainbow!
July 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fun read and well painted :)
July 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise