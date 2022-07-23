the rainbow connection

the easiest thing came to mind with this 'pride' watercolour prompt. because unless you're @jacqbb pride remains an abstract word. so a hastily painted rainbow it is for this intrepid wannabe painter/artiste.
at the office, the diversity committee encourages us to attach a pronoun to our names. i support the diversity campaign but i have so far resisted attaching a pronoun to my name. if anyone reads or hears my name and could not determine whether it is a feminine or masculine name, i think it's just stupidity. vikki or victoria is definitely feminine -- it might invoke the image of the chubby and stern looking queen victoria, but it is a feminine name. although i thought if i would do it, i'd be "it" 🤣. if your name was taylor, or harper, or cameron, or carson, which over the modern times had been used as names for both girls and boys, i could understand the need for attaching a pronoun. now, i saw an email from one of the people in the office (i forgot the name) but the pronoun attached was 'he/they'. that is indeed very clever, and apt if you have multiple personalities. i wish i had thought it at the outset.