whispering waves

to make up for my sloppy watercolour yesterday, i thought i better step it up a notch if i wanted to be in the company of the great @jacqbb jacqueline and our artsygang cronies. so for today's watercolour prompt of "wave" i painted this early this morning (my knee is bothering me again and for the third day, i skipped my daily walk but i still wake up early). i was very happy with the overall painting, but after i've taken a photo and got ready to post it, i thought since i'm stepping it up a notch, why don't i add a waving human. that was a big gamble because if it didn't turn out well, i'd have ruined the artwork already and i'm not inclined to start again.
the portion of the sky was painted wet then used paper towel to create the clouds. the water i'd have wanted to be a bit blue than green but we will just pretend this is in the pacific rather than the atlantic 😜. i had to use titanium white gouache to get that effect on the waves and wave splash.
when i told my sister that someone wanted to buy the dancing shoes artwork she got excited but i told her i had refused to sell it. she was incredulous! she said that if i suddenly croak, she will collect all those paintings and drawings and will sell it to the highest bidder. i love my sisters! they're so in awe of me. 😂🤣
the son is coming with little big onyx and i will be meeting them at lunchtime after church so yet again, i am awol at least until the mid-afternoon.