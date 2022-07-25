i will admit i had fun conceiving this in my head. painting it was a bit tedious because i didn't have any idea how i can paint what was in my head. so here's a drifter on a driftwood drifting down the waters of river. i didn't think i'd be able to paint the drifter but at least i got the form with his little stick and bundle. this business of painting art is really difficult but can be fun sometimes.
i was glad i stepped it up with the wave watercolour yesterday. i saw it on the trending page and popular page right next to jacqueline's @jacqbb "wave" artwork. not felt too shabby then.