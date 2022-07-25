Previous
adrift by summerfield
adrift

the watercolour word for today is 'drift'.

i will admit i had fun conceiving this in my head. painting it was a bit tedious because i didn't have any idea how i can paint what was in my head. so here's a drifter on a driftwood drifting down the waters of river. i didn't think i'd be able to paint the drifter but at least i got the form with his little stick and bundle. this business of painting art is really difficult but can be fun sometimes.

i was glad i stepped it up with the wave watercolour yesterday. i saw it on the trending page and popular page right next to jacqueline's @jacqbb "wave" artwork. not felt too shabby then.
summerfield

Jacqueline ace
This is a wonderful translation of what’s in your head! So glad we made it both to the TP and the PP!
July 25th, 2022  
