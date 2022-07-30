vinyl record

'record' is the deal for today.



i could've just painted a book with lines in its pages and scribbled some made up names and statistics to satisfy today's watercolour prompt. but no! i decided to emulate an image from google images and i thought that it was easy to do. no, no, no, no, no! took me a whole hour and a backache. in the end i decided to just paint a likeness of the image.



i remember long ago back in the old country, we had what we called long playing records in different colours -- rosemary clooney's was red, harry james was multi-coloured, phase 4 was simply white. then we had 45's in black, pink, green and blue. we had quite the collection of 45's, 73's and 33-1/3's and i loved to play with those coloured adapters for the 45's.



our father assembled stereos from scratch, from radio to speaker to record players and construct the cases, too, with rolling doors. he was a genius! the man could do just about anything. some of his clients would give him records as payment or bonus and we relished it so i am familiar with the record labels 'decca' and RCA victor.



sadly all those were lost in the many floods that pervaded the village in those olden times. sometimes i wish i could go back and salvage those records and the books i had then. but somewhere in my spare room with all those boxes, is a signed double album of don mclean when he performed in manila. and a picture of myself kissing paul anka also during his 'time of your life' concert tour in manila. must find them!