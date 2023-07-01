Previous
sunlit by summerfield
25 / 365

sunlit

i dove into this without much forethought, although i did skim through my albums to find inspiration and copy my own work. i am sooooo out of practice but i'm quite happy with this. this is from one of my half-half photos in 2017.

it is july and it is world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22
if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. in my case, i just don't want my watercolours to go stiff and stale so i might as well use them.

note: i used the watercolours in tubes to get a more 3D effect on the rim lighting.

1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Oh, so nice Vikki! The shadow is terrific and I love the white highlights, so well interpreted.
July 1st, 2023  
summerfield ace
@theredcamera - thanks, ellen. it cost me a backache 😂 i should find a more conducive corner to paint. this thing has to be a relaxing past time.
July 1st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is fabulous Vikki
July 1st, 2023  
JackieR ace
Truly truly beautiful
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise