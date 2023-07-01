i dove into this without much forethought, although i did skim through my albums to find inspiration and copy my own work. i am sooooo out of practice but i'm quite happy with this. this is from one of my half-half photos in 2017.
it is july and it is world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22
if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. in my case, i just don't want my watercolours to go stiff and stale so i might as well use them.
note: i used the watercolours in tubes to get a more 3D effect on the rim lighting.