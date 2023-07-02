Previous
diversion by summerfield
diversion

so, even if i give some thought into this painting thing, i still come up with something so-so. methinks i will stick to ... so-so in photography, not been writing for a while, but reading a lot. yeah, maybe i'll stick to reviewing books, at least i get paid when i read those silly books passed on to me.

diversion is a word that is in use in the local dialect back in the old country. my mother used it quite often, the most i remember is when in college my first love benjamin took on a job outside of the city so he couldn't visit regularly. my mother would tell me "victoria, you had better look for another diversion as i'm really sick of seeing your long face all day." 🤣 and then she would follow it up with "go where i can't smell you!" mothers, don't you just love them!

day 2 of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join us. this is not a competition. in my case, i just don't want my watercolours to go stiff and stale so i might as well use them.

note: used artist loft brand watercolours in tube
katy ace
I love the way you have illustrated all the diversions that you mentioned in your narrative. Each one of them is fabulous. Apparently the diversions like Benjamin are no longer a part of your life.
July 2nd, 2023  
