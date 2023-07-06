Previous
flavor(s) by summerfield
flavor(s)

when i see or hear the word flavour/flavor i think of food, specifically, ice cream. who doesn't scream for ice cream? so it was a no-brainer that this would come out of my 'very artistic' hands (or make that arthritic hands 😂 🤣). see, my mind's not always in the gutter, it sometimes parks itself in the kitchen.

day 6 of of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts given here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join in. this is not a competition but rather an artistic extension of your skills. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.

i used an old set of gouache and the 3d-ish look of the ice cream image stemmed from the fact that when i opened the tubes the colours just burst out; good thing i was wearing my apron or my white walking outfit would've been ruined. so instead of wasting the colours, i just scooped them with my brush to put more dimension. the thing though is that i had to wait till i came back from my morning walk to further deal with this as i had to wait for it to thoroughly dry.

123 reds, 145 blues amazing! (it was rather a slow walk as it was getting rather hot even early in the morning - 23 when i started, and it's 26 degrees now and rising.)
summerfield

Jacqueline ace
Yummy, I have to look if there’s still ice cream in de freezer…… 😉
July 6th, 2023  
katy ace
The 3-D effect is what caught my attention! It looks almost like real ice cream! This one is definitely a FAV, Vikki
July 6th, 2023  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - i couldn't bear to waste the gouache. i think because they're so old they coagulated rather badly. but it turned out for the better, non?
July 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So well done, it's yummy!
July 6th, 2023  
