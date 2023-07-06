when i see or hear the word flavour/flavor i think of food, specifically, ice cream. who doesn't scream for ice cream? so it was a no-brainer that this would come out of my 'very artistic' hands (or make that arthritic hands 😂 🤣). see, my mind's not always in the gutter, it sometimes parks itself in the kitchen.
day 6 of of world watercolor month. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts given here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join in. this is not a competition but rather an artistic extension of your skills. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.
i used an old set of gouache and the 3d-ish look of the ice cream image stemmed from the fact that when i opened the tubes the colours just burst out; good thing i was wearing my apron or my white walking outfit would've been ruined. so instead of wasting the colours, i just scooped them with my brush to put more dimension. the thing though is that i had to wait till i came back from my morning walk to further deal with this as i had to wait for it to thoroughly dry.
123 reds, 145 blues amazing! (it was rather a slow walk as it was getting rather hot even early in the morning - 23 when i started, and it's 26 degrees now and rising.)