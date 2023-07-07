lemon

or lemonade.



i always want to try and paint or draw free hand even when i know it would come out sloppy (my drawing skills now are still the same as when i was in grade 3 -- eons ago! 😜). here i outlined the glass and the straw and still it came out sloppy. but it is 22 degrees where i am at this early hour, my neck is sticky and i'm hungry and running out of time to go for my morning walk.



wet on wet technique for the background (it was the first lesson in watercolour that i learned) and used regular watercolour.



day 7 of of world watercolor month -- today's prompt is lemon. our talented photographers who also dabble in painting, will TRY to paint in watercolour each day using the prompts given here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 if you want to try, please join in. this is not a competition but rather an artistic extension of your skills. and, if you are so inclined, check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see our progress.