our "distant" future by summerfield
39 / 365

our "distant" future

and let's hope it's in a far away distant age or that it may never happen. not at least in our lifetime. but who knows what awaits us even this afternoon or tomorrow morning. it only takes one push of one small button by the finger of one sadistic, narcistic and power-hungry individual for this to happen, but...

the prompt for today of the 2023 world watercolour month is "distant". the prompts for the whole month is here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see a better or heart-warming watercolour painting than this grim nonsense.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
10% complete

JackieR ace
Clever interpretation
July 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great image and narrative!
July 17th, 2023  
