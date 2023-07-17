our "distant" future

and let's hope it's in a far away distant age or that it may never happen. not at least in our lifetime. but who knows what awaits us even this afternoon or tomorrow morning. it only takes one push of one small button by the finger of one sadistic, narcistic and power-hungry individual for this to happen, but...
the prompt for today of the 2023 world watercolour month is "distant". the prompts for the whole month is here https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2023-06-22 check out the wwcm-2023 tag to see a better or heart-warming watercolour painting than this grim nonsense.