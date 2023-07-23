Previous
as in local produce. potatoes, apples, apple cider and of course the maple syrup are a staple at every farmer's market. when i used to live in the farm with the ex, we buy our vegetables and fruits down the road at the farmers' farm gates. you take what you want and leave the money inside a jar - the honour system, else a dog will chase you. well, even if you didn't go near that produce table a large dog would still chase you.

local is today's prompt for the world watercolor month. used regular watercolour. quite happy getting the colour right for the maple syrup. models are from my cupboard, except for the potato.

this early morning painting is growing on me, but maybe it's only for the summer or while the light in the morning is rather conducive for painting.

Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea for todays prompt.
July 23rd, 2023  
katy ace
I’m sorry it’s wearing on you but you were coming up with some fantastic paintings. I am especially impressed with the rendering of the syrup and the cider.
July 23rd, 2023  
