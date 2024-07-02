send by rush courier

every morning, i would receive a notification from the mailroom saying there are some mails for one of my clients based in Arizona. they have permission to do business in Canada, everything is legal. the cheques from Canadian clients come to my desk and i would have them couriered to morgan chase by 'rush' courier, meaning the bank should receive the envelope within two hours. i wonder if my mailroom buddies are missing me right now. the young lady who inherited that task is more laidback, but very very capable.



so why is this envelope going to the department of justice? 🤣



i wasted four pieces of watercolour paper trying to draw and paint one of our local express bus. it was a disaster. so you get this.