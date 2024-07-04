signal tower

inspired by the tower in the far far horizon visible from my living room. i'd been near this tower whenever i went to the beaches. i believe it is for one of the city radio stations. (my energy waned when i was drawing the signals; i had to get away from those damned birds!)



the prompt for today is "signal".



used wet-on-wet technique. used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors for sky and forest; Artist's Loft sap green gouache for the trees; Princeton round brush #2, Princeton round brush #6; Royal & Langnickel blending brush #1/2"; Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.4; on 6"x9" water color paper.



i can't adjust the white balance of this camera. i should just toss the darned thing.