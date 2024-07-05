Previous
quilt patch by summerfield
60 / 365

quilt patch

watercolour is really my artistic waterloo. i use rulers and my lines are still all over the place and crooked as ever. took me more than an hour to do this.🥴 after you've seen my sister's painting from yesterday's post then you get to see this sloppy -- can you even call this a painting? 🤣

i used a ruler for the outline. the rest i used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, Gansai Tambi metallic gold for the heart, Princeton round brush #2, Fineliner Color Pens, on 6"x9" water color paper.

it promises to be a real scorcher today as we've already hit 29 degrees before 10 o'clock. and they're saying the high would be 28 degrees. bfff! i'm having dinner downtown, i wonder if i would melt in the heat.

i had to get a digital clock that tells not only the time but the date and day. 🤣 my anchor this week so far was yesterday's pigmania session as the holiday monday threw me off. otherwise, i'd be confusing the days and then miss any appointments i have. that would be a disaster, my family might send me to a home already.
summerfield

This is wonderful Vikki
