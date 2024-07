quilt patch

watercolour is really my artistic waterloo. i use rulers and my lines are still all over the place and crooked as ever. took me more than an hour to do this.打 after you've seen my sister's painting from yesterday's post then you get to see this sloppy -- can you even call this a painting? 不



i used a ruler for the outline. the rest i used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors, Gansai Tambi metallic gold for the heart, Princeton round brush #2, Fineliner Color Pens, on 6"x9" water color paper.



it promises to be a real scorcher today as we've already hit 29 degrees before 10 o'clock. and they're saying the high would be 28 degrees. bfff! i'm having dinner downtown, i wonder if i would melt in the heat.



i had to get a digital clock that tells not only the time but the date and day. 不 my anchor this week so far was yesterday's pigmania session as the holiday monday threw me off. otherwise, i'd be confusing the days and then miss any appointments i have. that would be a disaster, my family might send me to a home already.