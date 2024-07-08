knock me down with a feather

i heard this phrase from one of the older ladies after service yesterday when we were having lemonade on the church's lawn. it is an idiomatic expression meaning extremely shocked or astonished. you know how they talk much louder than normal and then i have this acute hearing syndrome where i hear every murmur a mile of me. that's why my head is always a-buzz with all the noise around me.



'feather' is today's prompt for the world watercolor month.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2; Art-n-Fly colored fine line pens grey and blue, on 6"x9" water color paper.