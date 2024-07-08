Previous
knock me down with a feather by summerfield
63 / 365

knock me down with a feather

i heard this phrase from one of the older ladies after service yesterday when we were having lemonade on the church's lawn. it is an idiomatic expression meaning extremely shocked or astonished. you know how they talk much louder than normal and then i have this acute hearing syndrome where i hear every murmur a mile of me. that's why my head is always a-buzz with all the noise around me.

'feather' is today's prompt for the world watercolor month.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2; Art-n-Fly colored fine line pens grey and blue, on 6"x9" water color paper.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

summerfield

Mary Siegle ace
Very nic!. I like the minimal composition and the shadow.
July 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Excellent detail of this blue jay feather!
July 8th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Very good, it looks real
July 8th, 2024  
