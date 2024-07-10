of all Edgar Allan Poe's work, 'The Cask of Amontillado' stands out for me. it was the first Poe work that we studied in high school literature, apart from 'Annabelle Lee' and 'The Raven' which are poems. you mention Poe's name and this story comes to mind instantly.
this is the story of a man buried alive, told from the murderer's perspective, which takes place in an unnamed place in Italy during a festival some fifty years ago. Montresor, a nobleman, bears a deep grudge and anger over many insults that his former friend, Fortunato, a fellow nobleman, has made on him and his honour. Montresor finds Fortunato at the festival, already drunk, and invites him to his house, telling Fortunato that he had acquired a cask of Amontillado wine and he wanted Fortunato to ascertain that indeed the wine is authentic. beneath Montresor's home is a cellar that also serves as catacombs and as they descend, Montresor gives Fortunato more wine to drink. As they went deeper into the cellar, Montresor pretends he is concerned about Fortunato's persistent cough and suggests they go back fearing the dampness might worsen his cough. Fortunato, however, insists on wanting to sample the wine.
when they reach the deepest niche where the cask of Amontillado is supposed to be stored, Montresor chains Fortunato to the wall and starts to cover the wall with bricks, having planned his revenge prior. Fortunato at first thinks he is joking and throws more insults on Montresor as a joke. when he realizes that Montresor is serious, as he continues to pile on the bricks to wall up the niche, he pleads for Montresor to release him.
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Gansai Tambi metallic gold for the wine and bottle; Vienna flat brush #10; Fineliner Color Pens; Faber-Castell #2B pencil for the face drawing, on 6"x9" water color paper.