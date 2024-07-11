pigmania! a virtual huddle

funny how this prompt falls on a Thursday and funny how at the last minute i came up with the idea. i really struggled as human figures are difficult or impossible for me to draw, paint or sketch (i used up all my skills on yesterday's painting that included a man's face). none of the images on google are easy to copy although i managed to free-hand copy the cute little piggy here. i had thought of drawing cartoons of my favourite pigsters but i might get into trouble and they'd kick me out of the group, although what are they going to do for laugh if they kick me out? 🤣 i'm so full of myself, aren't i?🤣



my first try was to just write our names on the allotted spaces, but the bulb over my head blinked desperately for a better idea and i came up with the flags. the American flag is a bitch to paint and i even struggled with the maple leaf on my own flag. the Brits' flag was a bit easier.



for today's "huddle" prompt, day 11 of the world watercolor month.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.3, Fineliner colour pens on 7"x10" water color paper (i ran out of the smaller size paper).



waiting for the rain to stop so i can go for my morning walk.



see you guys later.

