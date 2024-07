arch window

i had to consult google images for arch windows and could not find anything that's easy to paint. i thought this was easy, but wow! was i wrong. sometimes my instinct sucks. i should've just stuck to the bricks window and i'd have saved me an hour painting. but i'm like a dog with a bone in its mouth -- just wouldn't let go, would i.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6, Art-n-Fly colour pen blue, on 7"x10" water color paper.