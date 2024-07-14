tendrils

'spiral' is today's prompt for the world watercolor month. i have painted two and rejected one for this. i must say, i studied a branch of a bush which i pass by during my morning walks; the branch has tendrils that go spiral and sometimes anchor themselves to other plants. how they grow long enough to reach the far branches of other plants is a mystery. and i suppose if i stayed there long enough studying them, the tendrils would've also claimed me. i would love to know what and how plants think; if they can feel then they should be able to think: "hey, you so-and-so, don't pluck my flowers or i'll release my poison!" that sounds like me.😂



my painted bokeh was rather jarring so had to muffle it in post. used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.



i opted for something easy to paint as i have greeting duties at church today and must be there early. need to put on my pretty 'genuine' smile and show off my expensive dental work, say good morning, bow to people, shake their hands, say something clever and make them laugh or smile. am wearing pants today so need to make sure my zipper is up!