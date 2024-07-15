soaking up some Vitamin D

'vitamin' is today's prompt for the world watercolor month.



i was quite ambitious in painting a beach scene then i got stymied when it came to drawing or painting people. i have a photo of myself, taken after the 'great war' which was a long time ago in another planet, on the beach wearing my red bikini.



i take two capsules of Vitamin D every morning. i wonder how they got the vitamin into the capsules when i know you can only get the vitamin from being in the sun.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.



it's just a bit after 7 and it's already 22 degrees outside. i better go for my walk before it gets to be 29. we have a heat warning and a thunderstorm warning at one today.