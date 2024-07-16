Previous
my favourite source of fiber by summerfield
71 / 365

my favourite source of fiber

avocado is one of the foods that is high in fibre, which is fine by me because i love avocado. some people are put off by its texture. not i. i love it chunky or smooth. back in the old country we eat this with condensed milk and shaved ice; we even have avocado ice cream. hence we were surprised when we first came to Canada that it is eaten like a vegetable. but at the office, i convinced some of the girls to eat avocado with either maple syrup or condensed milk, i got a few converts!

fiber is today's watercolour prompt.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Islandgirl ace
Very nice, I love avocados as well!
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely done.
July 16th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Guacamole is my favorite. Straight up avo, not so much.
July 16th, 2024  
