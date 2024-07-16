my favourite source of fiber

avocado is one of the foods that is high in fibre, which is fine by me because i love avocado. some people are put off by its texture. not i. i love it chunky or smooth. back in the old country we eat this with condensed milk and shaved ice; we even have avocado ice cream. hence we were surprised when we first came to Canada that it is eaten like a vegetable. but at the office, i convinced some of the girls to eat avocado with either maple syrup or condensed milk, i got a few converts!



fiber is today's watercolour prompt.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.