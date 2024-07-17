Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
72 / 365
indoor oxygen
today, we depict in watercolour the prompt "plant".
inspired by a window of a house i occasionally see when i'm on the bus.
used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6275
photos
178
followers
115
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Latest from all albums
4139
4140
69
70
4141
71
4142
72
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
art and dabbles
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th July 2024 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a pretty compilation of plants in this painting. Nicely done, Vikki
July 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close