journal

a journal is a personal and intimate record of your thoughts, observation and ideas. as opposed to a diary which is a book that is used to record daily experiences and events as they happen.



i'm never good at either (which dashes my hopes of becoming royalty because apparently if you're royal, you need to diarize your thoughts and whatever happens in your royaldom). i once kept a diary when i was in law school and living with the first mr. summerfield. after a while, i got bored with the diary because i was writing the same thing every day, i sounded like a broken record. plus i didn't want anyone chancing upon it and reading what i wrote only to think i sounded like a broken record.



i also tried journaling. couldn't compose any brilliant ideas and if i had any, by the time i opened the bloody journal, i've forgotten what i wanted to write in there. i found early on that i'm better with small pieces of paper, the yellow stickies later on, when i have something brilliant throbbing in my brain, stash it in my wallet or handbag. these days, i have notebooks bought from the dollar store for 'notes', 'ideas' and 'thoughts'. they're somewhere in my artistic place that is the living room, or maybe in the kitchen. i don't know, they're somewhere. that is why i have pads and pads of yellow stickies scattered in my abode, as well as pens and pencils. no husbands or boyfriends ever got to tame me and they've learned never to touch those yellow stickie pads, or else....



today's object to paint in watercollour is "record", which can be a noun or a verb, depending on what comes first in one's head.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Gansai Tambi metallic gold for the pages; Princeton round brush #6 and #2, on 7"x10" water color paper.

