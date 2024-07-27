where the cows don't dare

the cows learn early on not to go near a barbed wire fence. they know it hurts. and if the cows can't flee from their normal area, barbed wires are also a deterrent for the cow hustlers or would-be thieves if they plan to abscond with the cows. or goats. or sheep. it's also an obstacle for the love-struck lad to have a tryst with his fair maiden, the maid, if they plan to have one. 🤣 i say, don't trust them barbed wires unless you have had your tetanus shot. just sayin' y'all!



'obstacle' is the watercolour word for today.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brushes #2 and #6; Artist's Loft round brush #0, on 7"x10" water color paper.