Previous
where the cows don't dare by summerfield
82 / 365

where the cows don't dare

the cows learn early on not to go near a barbed wire fence. they know it hurts. and if the cows can't flee from their normal area, barbed wires are also a deterrent for the cow hustlers or would-be thieves if they plan to abscond with the cows. or goats. or sheep. it's also an obstacle for the love-struck lad to have a tryst with his fair maiden, the maid, if they plan to have one. 🤣 i say, don't trust them barbed wires unless you have had your tetanus shot. just sayin' y'all!

'obstacle' is the watercolour word for today.

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brushes #2 and #6; Artist's Loft round brush #0, on 7"x10" water color paper.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautifully done
July 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect barbed wire.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise