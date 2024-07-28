Previous
ice cream and other love songs by summerfield
83 / 365

ice cream and other love songs

i plagiarized my own photo. i originaly painted this with a pinkish hue, but i really don't like red or pink ice cream. so i turned the pink to chocolate. tastes much better, you see. 😜 and what better way to alleviate the hot temps for today -- we're supposed to register a high of very humid 29 degrees which would surely translate to more than 30 degrees by the looks of it.

(that reminds me, there's no ice cream in the freezer! we must put that to rights.)

off to prepare for church; i have ushering duties.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is wonderful…
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise