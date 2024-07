zen

'serenity' is today's watercolour prompt.



i wasted two sheets of good paper before i got to this. as i said before leaves and flowers are my painting weakness unless they're far in the background and i can use a sponge. but to actually draw or paint them just about kills my self-confidence. this painting might be zen but it's not for me.



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brushes #2 and #6; Artist's Loft round brush #0 with white gouache for detail, on 7"x10" water color paper.



i'm off for my morning walk.