he got decked!

i'm never one for violence; in fact, i always walk away from fights and confrontation. if i even engage in verbal fights, my potty mouth just spews all crap known to man in all languages.



in third year high school though, my classmate Jimmy Abuel borrowed my English Literature book. when he returned it to me the next morning, there was a 'love letter' enclosed. i thought the love letter was for my buddy Rose because she was the most beautiful girl in the school. the letter was for me, who'd have thought, Jimmy Abuel, not a bad looking boy with always a smile on his face, fancied me, the ugly sidekick to the beautiful Rose.



so during recess, i called Jimmy over. i stood on a chair. he had that stupid grin on his face. he knew i read the letter and he thought i was mad at him because of that. he correctly thought i was going to punch him in the face -- he was 5'9 and i was just a mere 4'11 at the time. when i raised my right fist, he instinctively moved his head to his right, whereupon my left fist hit him in the jaw with a loud crack (for a split second i felt guilty and afraid, but recovered fast!). decked him good, as he staggered back, knocked off a couple of chairs and was down on the cement floor holding his jaw. his mates were all laughing, my mates were all aghast. i jumped off the chair and stood over him.



"you don't ever write anything stupid on a book, especially MY BOOK, you idiot!" i gave him a kick in his stomach (he moved so i missed his crotch. fortunately, i was wearing my bloomers as it was PE day.)



you see, he wrote "Jimmy ♥ Victoria" on the page with my favourite Guy de Maupassant essay "A Piece of String". i went to get my book from my chair, and hit him in the head with it.



moral of the story: never ever deface a book, especially if it's my book!



'deck' is the watercolour word for today. i chose the verb deck and Jimmy Abuel came to mind.🤣



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.05, on 7"x10" water color paper.



p.s. Jimmy and i went steady for a year. 😂