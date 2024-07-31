an empty shell

'shell' is today's watercolour word.



'tis a good thing it's the last day. as i progressed, i was struggling, with colour and shading. i had three shell paintings and they did not meet my expectation. this one, barely. i don't know what happened but the metallic white translated to grey in the photo. if i wasn't satisfied with the inner shading, i'd have ended up with nothing for today. maybe i'll do another one when i come back from my walk. or maybe not.



used Artist's Loft metallic white and silver gouache, Art-n-Fly 24 watercolors, Princeton round brushes #2 and #6, on 7"x10" watercolor paper.