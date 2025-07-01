Previous
radiant by summerfield
88 / 365

radiant

it's July and it's world watercolour month. we at the artsy gang and our special artist friends are and will be tackling the daily prompts to paint a picture using watercolour for the whole month. if you are an artist, or even a 'secret' artist, or have been wanting to paint those bursting images in your head, please join us on this month-long journey. we'd love to have you on board.

the prompts: https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2025-06-16

the tag: wwcm-2025

you may interpret the prompts however you wish. just let your imagination and creativity flow on to paper or canvas with your watercolours (or ink or any medium you are comfortable with).

(i'm away from home, but i brought with me my watercolours and accoutrements so i don't miss much of my painting projects and, also hoping i'd find inspiration for the prompts.)
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

summerfield

the first thing that came to mind for the word 'radiant'. irony is, i looked out my hotel window and the plan to watch the sun rise over the lake got foiled by heavy clouds and rain. well at least it's been radiant the last few days!
July 1st, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness look at this. It is so wonderful. I look forward to your paintings this month!
July 1st, 2025  
