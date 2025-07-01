it's July and it's world watercolour month. we at the artsy gang and our special artist friends are and will be tackling the daily prompts to paint a picture using watercolour for the whole month. if you are an artist, or even a 'secret' artist, or have been wanting to paint those bursting images in your head, please join us on this month-long journey. we'd love to have you on board.
@randystreat @pandorasecho @juliedduncan
the first thing that came to mind for the word 'radiant'. irony is, i looked out my hotel window and the plan to watch the sun rise over the lake got foiled by heavy clouds and rain. well at least it's been radiant the last few days!