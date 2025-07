it's July and it's world watercolour month. we at the artsy gang and our special artist friends are and will be tackling the daily prompts to paint a picture using watercolour for the whole month. if you are an artist, or even a 'secret' artist, or have been wanting to paint those bursting images in your head, please join us on this month-long journey. we'd love to have you on board.the prompts: https://365project.org/artsygang/tutorials/2025-06-16 the tag: wwcm-2025you may interpret the prompts however you wish. just let your imagination and creativity flow on to paper or canvas with your watercolours (or ink or any medium you are comfortable with).(i'm away from home, but i brought with me my watercolours and accoutrements so i don't miss much of my painting projects and, also hoping i'd find inspiration for the prompts.)