espresso

espresso is the prompt for today's world watercolor month.



we were sitting in the patio of our hotel having just finished our breakfast. i was painting one of my friends' coffee cup. the manager of the coffee shop saw me and was quite amused. i asked if he has a few coffee beans i could use as props. he readily gave us a few. itiofd, my friend's coffee wasn't espresso, it was just plain dark coffee.