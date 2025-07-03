Previous
ripple by summerfield
ripple

'i threw a pebble in a brook, and watched the ripples run away, and they never made a sound...' - paul simon (leaves that are green)

every time i hear a word, a line from a poem or novel or song would always come to mind. like when i saw today's prompt of 'ripple' for the world watercolour month, paul simon's song came to mind right away. sometimes it's a good thing because then i can conjure an image and write a story or paint it. and sometimes, a sorry painting like this is enough.

know that i am doing this watercolour thing on the fly. as you can see, my drawings are almost child-like, in fact, i think a child can outdo me. 😂 so, if you want to see a better interpretation of the word, please check the tag wwcm-2025 on the below right.

here's simon and garfunkel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwOgXWOX-iE the reference to the pebble is at 1:18 or thereabouts
katy ace
I think this is the perfect illustration of ripple.
July 3rd, 2025  
