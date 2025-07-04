"all over the world
others are sad tonight
there's someone like me
watching the sun's fading light"
- Françoise Hardy
see what i meant yesterday? i hear a word, a song, or a poem, or a line from a literary novel, and it conjures images in my mind. but itiofd, i took photos of a beautiful sunset whilst i was away in the beginning of the week, and that also gave me inspiration for this.
Françoise Hardy was a French singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She was known for singing melancholic, sentimental ballads. Hardy rose to prominence in the early 1960s as a leading figure in French yé-yé music and became a cultural icon in France and internationally. - wikipedia