"all over the worldothers are sad tonightthere's someone like mewatching the sun's fading light"- Françoise Hardysee what i meant yesterday? i hear a word, a song, or a poem, or a line from a literary novel, and it conjures images in my mind. but itiofd, i took photos of a beautiful sunset whilst i was away in the beginning of the week, and that also gave me inspiration for this.Françoise Hardy was a French singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She was known for singing melancholic, sentimental ballads. Hardy rose to prominence in the early 1960s as a leading figure in French yé-yé music and became a cultural icon in France and internationally. - wikipediaher song "All Over the World", the English version of her song "Dans le monde entier": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEt_2aYCPKM also, that there is not a yellow person drowning. it's supposed to be the setting sun and its reflection on the darkening water. 😂