fade by summerfield
91 / 365

fade

"all over the world
others are sad tonight
there's someone like me
watching the sun's fading light"
- Françoise Hardy

see what i meant yesterday? i hear a word, a song, or a poem, or a line from a literary novel, and it conjures images in my mind. but itiofd, i took photos of a beautiful sunset whilst i was away in the beginning of the week, and that also gave me inspiration for this.

Françoise Hardy was a French singer-songwriter, actress, and author. She was known for singing melancholic, sentimental ballads. Hardy rose to prominence in the early 1960s as a leading figure in French yé-yé music and became a cultural icon in France and internationally. - wikipedia

her song "All Over the World", the English version of her song "Dans le monde entier": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEt_2aYCPKM

also, that there is not a yellow person drowning. it's supposed to be the setting sun and its reflection on the darkening water. 😂
4th July 2025

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
24% complete

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Simple but beautiful!
July 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever interpretation.
July 4th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautifully done and a brilliant concept of the day fading into night
July 4th, 2025  
