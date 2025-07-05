Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
92 / 365
lock
that's today's prompt for the world watercolour month. i admit i copied this freehand from a clipart image, i just removed the key which i hope i wouldn't lose or that lock would be useless.
i was going to do a different kind of lock, the one with water and large tankers, but it was too much to do with watercolour. too late i thought of painting a lock of hair.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6621
photos
174
followers
107
following
25% complete
View this month »
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Latest from all albums
88
89
4459
90
4460
4461
91
92
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
art and dabbles
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th July 2025 6:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-wc
,
wwcm-2025
Lou Ann
ace
Perfecto!
July 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Excellently done. I started my painting yesterday and hope to get it finished sometime today.
I see no shame in copying an image. It is, after all, your skill in the end that shows the results.
July 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I see no shame in copying an image. It is, after all, your skill in the end that shows the results.