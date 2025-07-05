Previous
lock by summerfield
92 / 365

lock

that's today's prompt for the world watercolour month. i admit i copied this freehand from a clipart image, i just removed the key which i hope i wouldn't lose or that lock would be useless.

i was going to do a different kind of lock, the one with water and large tankers, but it was too much to do with watercolour. too late i thought of painting a lock of hair.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Perfecto!
July 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Excellently done. I started my painting yesterday and hope to get it finished sometime today.

I see no shame in copying an image. It is, after all, your skill in the end that shows the results.
July 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact