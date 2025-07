ha-ha! i plagiarized my own self-portrait. i could've made my face a bit more slender but who am i trying to impress! couldn't get the hair right and with too much retouch i hope it didn't steal the thunder from the hat, the hat which should be the centre focus. the original is in black and white but referenced the colour of the hat from the actual thing.the hat: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-01-27 the self-portrait: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-06-10