melt by summerfield
94 / 365

melt

no other word is more appropriate for today. it's not even six o'clock yet and it's already a sweltering 24 degrees. the ice cream was literally melting as i was painting this. i could also have painted another self-portrait of me melting and withering in the heat. 🤣 but i won't do that to you. i am still trying to decide whether i should go for my morning walk. it's cloudy but the air is heavy with humidity. these things didn't use to bother me until i turned 72!

it's also (according to that Bing search window) world chocolate day. how am i going to lose weight if i can't go for a walk and be eating chocolate! maybe i should just suck it up and walk over to the grocery store and buy ice cream, chocolate of course.
Christine Sztukowski
lovely artwork
July 7th, 2025  
Diana
Not a chocolate ice cream fan, but this looks fabulous!
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A
I just had some chocolate ice cream
July 7th, 2025  
katy
Perfect drips! A lovely illustration of the word
July 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great drips.
July 7th, 2025  
