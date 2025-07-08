Previous
tired by summerfield
tired

'tired' is today's world watercolor month's prompt. this is probably how i look most times these days, always nodding off. perhaps it has to do with my high white cells and low red blood count. or perhaps my body is nearing its useful end; i must admit the manufacturer's defects have surfaced quite a while ago and the 'overhaul' option has long expired.🤣

in any case, as i'm posting this, i wondered that maybe it's my ineptness at thinking how to interpret the prompts. i laboured at painting this human when i could've painted a car with its tires, it would've been far easier. and of course i always manage to make my human drawings look like Michael Jackson in his later years. 🤣i was going to add drool but that would be gross!
katy
Beautifully done! It does look a little like Michael Jackson, but not a lot. I envy your ability to do people so well, especially in watercolor.
July 8th, 2025  
Lou Ann
You remind me of my grandmother, she would prepare incredible meals then spend the whole meal talking about how she could have done better on each dish. You are a marvelous watercolorist, thank you for not adding the drool. 😊
July 8th, 2025  
