tired

'tired' is today's world watercolor month's prompt. this is probably how i look most times these days, always nodding off. perhaps it has to do with my high white cells and low red blood count. or perhaps my body is nearing its useful end; i must admit the manufacturer's defects have surfaced quite a while ago and the 'overhaul' option has long expired.🤣



in any case, as i'm posting this, i wondered that maybe it's my ineptness at thinking how to interpret the prompts. i laboured at painting this human when i could've painted a car with its tires, it would've been far easier. and of course i always manage to make my human drawings look like Michael Jackson in his later years. 🤣i was going to add drool but that would be gross!