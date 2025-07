turtle

i got this image from one of my old Cross Stitch magazines; i even cross stitched it for a little boy's birthday when i had that little booth at a craft marketplace. the chart was included in a little kit attached to the magazine and i had lent it to someone who never bothered to return it to me. so i only relied on the little thumbnail for the colours and a magnifying frame to help me see it better. it came out fine i think. i made the turtle smile as in the picture it didn't look happy.