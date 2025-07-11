spicy

D.H. Lawrence's book, Lady Chatterley's Lover, was a banned book in the US and UK and Canada, i was told, because it was too spicy. not in the old country. it was true that it was not a particular read in our literature courses but it was in the library of the private school where i attended high school. i knew it was there because i read half of it from the darkest corner of the library where the librarian couldn't see me but knew i was there. and forgot when she closed for the day. that was the time i had to climb out of the window down to the roof of the school canteen which was one-and-a-half storey drop.



i read the other half of the book long after college when i could already afford to buy books. it was 'explicit' but not so much as a pornographic book. a former co-worker who was into a lot of reading told me that compared to '50 shades of gray' (which i never read, nor want to), Lady Chatterley's Lover has 'substance' and should not even be compared. having read so many books myself including many sexually explicit ones, i do agree. the 'romance' novels i have reviewed in the past i consider more pornographic due to the explicit scenes and i'd wondered what those delicate women i see in the subway reading 50 shades were thinking!



but never mind, spicy is the subject of today's watercolour painting and you get a couple of chili peppers for when you would try and read this classic of D.H. Lawrence. 😜