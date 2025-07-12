rumble

took me only 5 hours to come up with an image for this prompt. rumble is an abstract word methinks but can be interpreted many ways, be it a noun, a verb or an adjective. the thing that i had in my mind was a group of people, gang members, perhaps, having a fight. and there's no way i could paint or draw more than one people. then how to depict the rumble in my stomach 😂 as the longer i thought about this prompt, the hungrier i got and i know because i could hear the rumbling. so i consulted the dictionary and google and came upon a particular image that i could replicate in watercolour, et le voilà! the rumble of thunder. you cannot hear it here, but i hope it conjures the sound in your mind as you view this. 😜