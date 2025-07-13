"in a cavern, in a canyon
excavating for a mine
lived a miner, 49-er
and his daughter, Clementine"
see, there's a song for every word that enters my head. i'm not sure if you guys know this song, Clementine, but i learned it long before i entered grade school. it's quite tune-ish and it will worm its way into your ear, too. you can sing it while you put your grands to sleep (which they won't do once they hear the song😊but they would enjoy it, i promise!).
cavern is the prompt for today's watercolour exercise. and once again, my very crude, grade school painting of a cavern, a composite (in my mind only) of quite a number of photographs and clip arts i've seen on google but at least the image is mine.😊you should see my other attempts, they're rubbish, and almost looking shall we say 'spicy'.🤣
off to get ready for church; i'm hosting lemonade on the lawn for after service. i'm serving watermelon that is soooo refreshingly sweet. i hope the rain stops soon or it will be lemonade inside the gym.
Nice painting!