stretch

so many things come to mind with this word 'stretch', of course most involving people image. so consulted clip art for a simple image to work on.



this image likeness made me realize that once i could do this rather easily. now i can only stretch to mid lower legs. either my arms got shorter (i certainly got shorter from 5.75 to 4.75, darn it!) or my very full stomach hampers the action. 🤣 must find those old photos of me doing the jane fonda video exercises. that would be fun to see.