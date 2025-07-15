Previous
Dusty by summerfield
Dusty

i had to do it. it's been inside my brain for five days and even from the time i posted the prompts for World Watercolor Month. she just kept boring into my head. and so, as i do not have the brilliant mind and skills of @jacqbb i just had to give in.

this is of course the Dustry Springfield (we are close cousins, she's Springfield, i'm summerfield, get it?😜) famous for her big eyes, her big blond hair, and her bigger mezzo-soprano voice, a British pop-soul singer who popularized 'Son of a Preacher Man'. she was born of Irish immigrant parents and as a youngster enjoyed a game of football in the street, which earned her the nickname “Dusty” and a reputation as a tomboy. she never married and never had children; when she died in 1999 she left her fortune to her 13-year old cat.

used watercolour pencil, and gouache for the gold dust. image copied from a photo in google, with thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR4vE9xL3yk
JackieR ace
Recognised her immediately you clever thing!
July 15th, 2025  
katy ace
Absolutely stunning! What a beautiful portrait of her
July 15th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
You are quite the artist! Lovely!
July 15th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Dusty Springfield! Gold dust! What’s not to love? This is a wonderful portrait of her.
July 15th, 2025  
