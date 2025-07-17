chair

lounge chair, or deck chair, or beach chair. call it what you want, if you can sit on it, it's a chair....then what about....never mind, my rotten brain's in the gutter once again when it should be on this wonderful beach scene. 😂



i had originally painted the Pete Turner parody chair from April 2023 but i accidentaly splashed it with water and it was badly i had to do another one. surprisingly it took a shorter amount of time to paint than the other one with only 3 colours. now i'm off for my morning walk.