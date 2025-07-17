Previous
chair by summerfield
chair

lounge chair, or deck chair, or beach chair. call it what you want, if you can sit on it, it's a chair....then what about....never mind, my rotten brain's in the gutter once again when it should be on this wonderful beach scene. 😂

i had originally painted the Pete Turner parody chair from April 2023 but i accidentaly splashed it with water and it was badly i had to do another one. surprisingly it took a shorter amount of time to paint than the other one with only 3 colours. now i'm off for my morning walk.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love it!
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is so appealing
July 17th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Love this, I could sit here for days.
July 17th, 2025  
