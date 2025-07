rigid

plumbing pipes, be it PVC or steel, are made to be rigid or unbendable. they need couplings to direct them somewhere. that's my story. i should have paid more attention to these things when they were happening around me when i was young, but i was not interested in handsome plumbers and carpenters unlike my cousins who gushed at them.



rigid rules, rigid beliefs, rigid exercise, rigid and unbending people. nah! the pipe was much simpler and easy to paint. so there you go.